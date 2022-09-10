Version 1.2: Damage numbers, enemy faces, QOL, and more.

Holy wall of text, Batman.
- Enemies have been given faces that react to damage.
- Pressing escape now automatically returns to the main menu in the campaign
- Standard Tri and Octo have been removed from the rotation of normal enemies in Survival
- Survival Damage and Knockback bonuses now scale up by 10% (instead of 6%). Max number of times the upgrade can be purchased has been lowered from 5 to 3.
- Damage numbers have been added to every enemy in the game.
- The survival shop has been visually altered so that it is more clear how many upgrades of a certain type are remaining.
- Auto attack is no longer on by default in survival.
- Auto attack is now MUCH more responsive when first hovering over enemies (this is a bugfix)
- Auto attack rate has been lowered from 0.115 seconds to 0.135 seconds (from ~8.6 to ~7.4 clicks per second)
- Red Goo Ball special event in survival now spawns slower and mini goos are bigger
- The portal underneath the player now expands everytime primary fire is used
- Improved visuals for the first area of the campaign
- The current enemy buff (applied after defeating OSIRIS) is now displayed in the top left-hand corner of the screen in survival
- Survival Osiris has had his health increased from 75 to 100 and it now scales upwards by 25 (instead of 15) each additional time he appears. (This is to prevent guardian cubes from spawning too quickly.)
To do:
- Finish implementing faces for all enemies
- Fix bug where damage numbers are displayed when certain enemies damage the player
- Fix decrypting levels either make a hacking minigame or make them linear (aka fix dying in campaign mode being annoying)
Changed depots in beta branch