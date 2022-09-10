Day of Dragons Patch 1.M.4

Server/Client Update

We have recently experienced increased hacking attempts to compromise the integrity of Day of Dragons Servers. This patch attempts to circumvent the new hacking methods by adding additional account verification to users connecting to the server to prevent Steam ID spoofing/impersonation, adding additional server logging, and adding an optional password for /admin panel access.

Added an experimental function to circumvent Steam ID spoofing.

Added additional logging to servers when a player is auto-kicked for any reason

Server logs now show Admin ID's when Admins use Admin commands

Servers may now password protect the admin panel via config. Add sAdminPassword=yourpassword to enable password protection. By default password protection is off and /admin will still work as always. We highly recommend turning on password protection to safeguard your server from hackers. With a password the admin panel command is /admin password

KNOWN ISSUES:

Possible skin issues as we were working on new skin functionality but did not have time to fully implement it.