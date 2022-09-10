 Skip to content

Putridness update for 10 September 2022

Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added sprint.

Added weapons:
-ppsh 41
-Deagles 44/50AE
-Mosin carbine

  • M1 carbine
  • Colt 1911
    -M4A1
    -Coonan
    -APS (Stechkin)

Added attachments:

  • collimator sight
    -optical sight
  • optical sight for mosin
    -laser sight
    -two stocks for APS

