-Added sprint.
Added weapons:
-ppsh 41
-Deagles 44/50AE
-Mosin carbine
- M1 carbine
- Colt 1911
-M4A1
-Coonan
-APS (Stechkin)
Added attachments:
- collimator sight
-optical sight
- optical sight for mosin
-laser sight
-two stocks for APS
