Ashen Empires update for 10 September 2022

Version 126.78

Version 126.78 · Build 9488317

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix update on the item below. There is a workaround posted in our Discord server bugs/resolutions channel as well.

  • Skewed/Warped screen on launch and in game for some people.

