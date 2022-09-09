 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 9 September 2022

Hotfix 3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where enemies spawned under the map
  • Fixed bug where enemy spawned in boxes (stage 2 room)
  • added more sensitivity in settings
  • shotgun buffed (again lol) - bullet damage buffed up to 2. Every shotgun is shooting 7 bullets per shot.
  • "Random Spread" lowered
  • SMG spread lowered
  • Added new WIP Drone that shooting mines with damage aura

