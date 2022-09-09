- Fixed bug where enemies spawned under the map
- Fixed bug where enemy spawned in boxes (stage 2 room)
- added more sensitivity in settings
- shotgun buffed (again lol) - bullet damage buffed up to 2. Every shotgun is shooting 7 bullets per shot.
- "Random Spread" lowered
- SMG spread lowered
- Added new WIP Drone that shooting mines with damage aura
Force Reboot update for 9 September 2022
Hotfix 3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
