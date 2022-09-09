 Skip to content

Catto Pew Pew! update for 9 September 2022

Hatto's For Catto's DLC

**This first major update comes with new Cosmetic DLC,

and a new community map!**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2136650/Catto_Pew_Pew__Hattos_for_Cattos_Cosmetic_Pack/

I have been asked to add more cosmetics, so I have delivered. The DLC is $2.00 USD,
and includes 20 new hats. There is also a new community map in the game,
Aethereal Heights, made by o7Moon!

Next on the list:

  • Keybinds
  • New Gamemode(s)
  • 1 other community map

Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:

  • Map specific music and more SFX
  • Improvements to the map editor

Mr. Patchnotes has been smiling a lot recently. Just a happy guy I guess :D

