Hatto's For Catto's DLC

**This first major update comes with new Cosmetic DLC,
and a new community map!**
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2136650/Catto_Pew_Pew__Hattos_for_Cattos_Cosmetic_Pack/
I have been asked to add more cosmetics, so I have delivered. The DLC is $2.00 USD,
and includes 20 new hats. There is also a new community map in the game,
Aethereal Heights, made by o7Moon!
Next on the list:
- Keybinds
- New Gamemode(s)
- 1 other community map
Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:
- Map specific music and more SFX
- Improvements to the map editor
Mr. Patchnotes has been smiling a lot recently. Just a happy guy I guess :D
Changed files in this update