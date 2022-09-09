Hatto's For Catto's DLC

Share · View all patches · Build 9488225 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 00:06:18 UTC by Wendy

and a new community map!**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2136650/Catto_Pew_Pew__Hattos_for_Cattos_Cosmetic_Pack/

I have been asked to add more cosmetics, so I have delivered. The DLC is $2.00 USD,

and includes 20 new hats. There is also a new community map in the game,

Aethereal Heights, made by o7Moon!

Next on the list:

Keybinds

New Gamemode(s)

1 other community map

Coming eventually when I have enough time

to just sit down and set it up:

Map specific music and more SFX

Improvements to the map editor

Mr. Patchnotes has been smiling a lot recently. Just a happy guy I guess :D