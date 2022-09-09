 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Taiji update for 9 September 2022

Build 9.9.2022.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9488130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix for a bug where you could get into a state where you couldn't interact with a few puzzles
-A few small collision tweaks

Changed files in this update

Depot 1141581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link