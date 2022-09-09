 Skip to content

Grocket update for 9 September 2022

Full Release

Last edited by Wendy

Big Update & end of Early Access

With leaving the early access, we are publishing a big update to our first big version of the game.
Here are the main features:

  • **New chapter for the Storymode
  • A new unlock system
  • Profile panels and new stats
  • Custom Player titles
  • New Achievements
  • Improved Scoreboard
  • Major Bug Fixes and Improvements**

Closer look on the changes:

New Storymode Chapter
The final Chapter called Motion brings new Levels and challenges.

Profile Panels
New and old stats are now accessible in the improved Profile panel, in addition to Custom Player titles which you can unlock by beating the boss levels. The Profile panel will be especially important in preparation for the Multiplayer update in the future. That way, you will be able to compare your progress with friends and challenge each other.


New unlock system
A new way to unlock Levels is coming to the game. Use keys if you are stuck and want to get to the next level. You can buy these keys with coins in the shop.

Along with new Achievements[b], we did [b]major Bug Fixes to improve the game and your experience.

The global Scoreboard is finally fixed and improved, since it now works based on the amount of collected stars of a user.

Bug Fixes

  • Global leaderbord fixed
  • Performance improvements
  • Bugs of level buttons
  • Button hover fails fixed
  • Sound system updated
  • Tons of small improvements

We hope you enjoy the update. Let us know what you think.

