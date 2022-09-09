Full Release

With leaving the early access, we are publishing a big update to our first big version of the game.

Here are the main features:

**New chapter for the Storymode

A new unlock system

Profile panels and new stats

Custom Player titles

New Achievements

Improved Scoreboard

Major Bug Fixes and Improvements**

Closer look on the changes:

New Storymode Chapter

The final Chapter called Motion brings new Levels and challenges.

Profile Panels

New and old stats are now accessible in the improved Profile panel, in addition to Custom Player titles which you can unlock by beating the boss levels. The Profile panel will be especially important in preparation for the Multiplayer update in the future. That way, you will be able to compare your progress with friends and challenge each other.





New unlock system

A new way to unlock Levels is coming to the game. Use keys if you are stuck and want to get to the next level. You can buy these keys with coins in the shop.

Along with new Achievements[b], we did [b]major Bug Fixes to improve the game and your experience.

The global Scoreboard is finally fixed and improved, since it now works based on the amount of collected stars of a user.

Bug Fixes

Global leaderbord fixed

Performance improvements

Bugs of level buttons

Button hover fails fixed

Sound system updated

Tons of small improvements

We hope you enjoy the update. Let us know what you think.