- Updated Hiring of unemployed versus generated coaches
- Updated rankings of players for awards
- Fixes for championship trophies showing wrong game results
- Updates for kickoff and punt touchback
- Moving redshirt stage to end of year and unlocking for players < 4 games
- Update of nickel formation display
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 9 September 2022
Version 7.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update