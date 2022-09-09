 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 9 September 2022

Version 7.0.1

Build 9487992

  • Updated Hiring of unemployed versus generated coaches
  • Updated rankings of players for awards
  • Fixes for championship trophies showing wrong game results
  • Updates for kickoff and punt touchback
  • Moving redshirt stage to end of year and unlocking for players < 4 games
  • Update of nickel formation display

