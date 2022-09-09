 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zoey: My Hentai Sex Doll update for 9 September 2022

Update 1.05 - Bug fix & crashes

Share · View all patches · Build 9487979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We did a bunch of small updates to fix small issues here and there (wrong sprites, typos, blue is different from green etc...) but some players faced performance issues or even crash. We are very sorry about that and are on the bridge to fix those problems!

The problem was cause by two different things:

  • The VSync: it's now deactivated no matter your setup.
  • The loading between main menu and game scene: I split the resources to avoid loading unnecessarily ones from the other scenes. It should speed up the loading as well as fixing the crash.
    You will see a 1.8GB update but it's not, resources have just been moved and the size of the game itself doesn't change, they are just spread differently.

!!! : I did this update very fast so it may cause side effects. I already spotted some tooltips not appearing in free mode because of that. We will fix them during all the weekend.

Please continue sending your feedback and bug in the Discussion thread to help us making the game better. Sorry again about the disagreement!
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1716170/discussions/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1716171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link