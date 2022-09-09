Update 1.05 - Bug fix & crashes

Hello everyone,

We did a bunch of small updates to fix small issues here and there (wrong sprites, typos, blue is different from green etc...) but some players faced performance issues or even crash. We are very sorry about that and are on the bridge to fix those problems!

The problem was cause by two different things:

The VSync: it's now deactivated no matter your setup.

The loading between main menu and game scene: I split the resources to avoid loading unnecessarily ones from the other scenes. It should speed up the loading as well as fixing the crash.

You will see a 1.8GB update but it's not, resources have just been moved and the size of the game itself doesn't change, they are just spread differently.

!!! : I did this update very fast so it may cause side effects. I already spotted some tooltips not appearing in free mode because of that. We will fix them during all the weekend.

Please continue sending your feedback and bug in the Discussion thread to help us making the game better. Sorry again about the disagreement!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1716170/discussions/