- Implementation of lightning system - handbrake light, reverse lights, brake lights, toggle on/off etc. for Car Bug & Car Hooligan
- Improved Car Bug & Car Hooligan driving model, improved "landing" behaviour
- Minor gameplay changes
- Further stability fixes
TurboMania Fog Racers update for 9 September 2022
Update 10-09-2022
