TurboMania Fog Racers update for 9 September 2022

Update 10-09-2022

Build 9487946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implementation of lightning system - handbrake light, reverse lights, brake lights, toggle on/off etc. for Car Bug & Car Hooligan
  • Improved Car Bug & Car Hooligan driving model, improved "landing" behaviour
  • Minor gameplay changes
  • Further stability fixes

