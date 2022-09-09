 Skip to content

Everdell update for 9 September 2022

Everdell Patch 1.1.2

Everdell’s 1.1.2 patch is about to go live and addresses a variety of bugs and feedback reported by the community. The full list of patch notes can be seen below:

Patch Notes

  • Leaderboards now display information about how points are accumulated.
  • The previous hidden achievement has now been made into a real one, allowing players to complete the entire achievement set.
  • A warning prompt is displayed to players who attempt to take 0 resources while using Haven.
  • A change was made to the Judge prompt to better communicate how the card works.

Bug Fixes:

  • Prompts that alert the player that there is an update available are now skinned and localized correctly.
  • Players are no longer able to play a 2nd ranger.
  • Fixed a number of issues revolving around selections when a Harvester and Gatherer are paired together.
  • You can no longer steal workers from your opponent if they place a worker on your location that you’ve destroyed with Ruins.
  • Traveler cards now only activate production cards once when played in the New Frontier Challenge.
  • Workers are now returned at the end of a season when University is used on a location with a Worker on it.
  • You can no longer play to a Queen with a full city when you have a Crane.
  • Opponents should now get their workers back the following season if a construction card is discarded.
  • The Ranger now allows players to move workers in the Late Start Challenge.
  • Fixed a number of issues around the Ancient Scrolls event not working correctly when there were less than 5 cards in the draw deck.
  • Fixed a number of issues around longer messages and usernames not displaying correctly in some interfaces.

