Everdell Patch 1.1.2

Everdell’s 1.1.2 patch is about to go live and addresses a variety of bugs and feedback reported by the community. The full list of patch notes can be seen below:

Patch Notes

Leaderboards now display information about how points are accumulated.

The previous hidden achievement has now been made into a real one, allowing players to complete the entire achievement set.

A warning prompt is displayed to players who attempt to take 0 resources while using Haven.

A change was made to the Judge prompt to better communicate how the card works.

Bug Fixes: