Everdell Patch 1.1.2

Everdell’s 1.1.2 patch is about to go live and addresses a variety of bugs and feedback reported by the community. The full list of patch notes can be seen below:
Patch Notes
- Leaderboards now display information about how points are accumulated.
- The previous hidden achievement has now been made into a real one, allowing players to complete the entire achievement set.
- A warning prompt is displayed to players who attempt to take 0 resources while using Haven.
- A change was made to the Judge prompt to better communicate how the card works.
Bug Fixes:
- Prompts that alert the player that there is an update available are now skinned and localized correctly.
- Players are no longer able to play a 2nd ranger.
- Fixed a number of issues revolving around selections when a Harvester and Gatherer are paired together.
- You can no longer steal workers from your opponent if they place a worker on your location that you’ve destroyed with Ruins.
- Traveler cards now only activate production cards once when played in the New Frontier Challenge.
- Workers are now returned at the end of a season when University is used on a location with a Worker on it.
- You can no longer play to a Queen with a full city when you have a Crane.
- Opponents should now get their workers back the following season if a construction card is discarded.
- The Ranger now allows players to move workers in the Late Start Challenge.
- Fixed a number of issues around the Ancient Scrolls event not working correctly when there were less than 5 cards in the draw deck.
- Fixed a number of issues around longer messages and usernames not displaying correctly in some interfaces.
