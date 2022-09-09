 Skip to content

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 9 September 2022

Update 05

Build 9487870 · Last edited by Wendy

Notes
Changes to visuals, added animations, Added a new Buffer system

General

  • Implemented a new buffer system, most inputs can now be buffered

Main Menu

  • Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 5.0.0

Ingame

  • Player hit vfx now plays in all modes
  • Cassandra and Charlie will now appear as background NPCs when not in play (stage dependent)
  • Single goal score limit removed
  • Goal score animation will now finish completely before the ball resets position
  • Net no longer shows in Crosscourt modes
  • Camera behavior has changed to try to be less disorienting

Buffering

  • Attacks can be buffered if you press the button within 10 frames before your character recovers from an action
  • AirDash can be buffered if you press both the cancel button and a direction within 5 frames of each other, and 5 frames before your character recovers
  • Canceling cannot be buffered

CrossCourt Brawl

  • Cancelling an attack with Airdash has not been changed

Changed files in this update

