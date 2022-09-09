Notes
Changes to visuals, added animations, Added a new Buffer system
General
- Implemented a new buffer system, most inputs can now be buffered
Main Menu
- Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 5.0.0
Ingame
- Player hit vfx now plays in all modes
- Cassandra and Charlie will now appear as background NPCs when not in play (stage dependent)
- Single goal score limit removed
- Goal score animation will now finish completely before the ball resets position
- Net no longer shows in Crosscourt modes
- Camera behavior has changed to try to be less disorienting
Buffering
- Attacks can be buffered if you press the button within 10 frames before your character recovers from an action
- AirDash can be buffered if you press both the cancel button and a direction within 5 frames of each other, and 5 frames before your character recovers
- Canceling cannot be buffered
CrossCourt Brawl
- Cancelling an attack with Airdash has not been changed
