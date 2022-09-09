 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ChessCraft update for 9 September 2022

1.13.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9487761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many bug fixes. One bug was 44 months old!
Square tiles.
Difficulties 1-7.
Slide range 2-7.
More music.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1635791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1635792
  • Loading history…
Depot 1635793
  • Loading history…
Depot 1635794
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link