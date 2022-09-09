 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 9 September 2022

Hotfix 522362

Build 9487684

Changes 

* Mind’s Eye Amulet has an updated more accurate description.

  • Merm and Merm Guard AI changed to give more room to their leader and to not run away when a player tries giving the Merm something.

    • Lower loyal Merms will be less inclined to respect personal space.

  • Frozen Lavae will now count as dead at the time they are frozen instead of after they thaw.

    • This stops an unfun timing window with the Dragonfly in the fight when the Dragonfly is put to sleep.

  • Updating various Chinese translations.

Bug Fixes 

* Gameplay      
          * Fixed Wortox not getting souls when:                
                    * Killing a Wobster while it is on land.                      
* Something alive perishes from spoiling while in the player’s inventory.                     
* Cooking something alive.

  • Fixed Toadstool’s Sporecaps from managing to get on top of ponds.

  • Fixed boats not saving their velocity resulting in them to be at rest on load.

    • Boats saved before the patch will be at rest on load but will preserve velocity after saving.

  • Fixed all spiders and Naked Mole Bats ignoring earthquakes for real this time.

  • Art

    • Fixed Dangling Depth Dweller’s cheeks and mouth colouring.
    • Fixed Celestial Crown disappearing on Wes during the custom inspection animations.
    • Adjusted colour tones for the Library Placard and the Walnut Bookstack to match up with the other existing walnut items.

  • Crashes

    • Fixed cases with the Pirate Stash stashing disappearing entities.

Notes for Modders 

* Fixed Berry Bush variant 2 going invisible if it is in the disease state.
  • Added back diseased build for the Grass Gekko.
  • Moved all diseased assets from ANIM to PKGREF so they are not loaded into memory at runtime for the base game.
     

 

