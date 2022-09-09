Hotfix 522362

Changes
* Mind’s Eye Amulet has an updated more accurate description.
-
Merm and Merm Guard AI changed to give more room to their leader and to not run away when a player tries giving the Merm something.
- Lower loyal Merms will be less inclined to respect personal space.
-
Frozen Lavae will now count as dead at the time they are frozen instead of after they thaw.
- This stops an unfun timing window with the Dragonfly in the fight when the Dragonfly is put to sleep.
-
Updating various Chinese translations.
Bug Fixes
* Gameplay
* Fixed Wortox not getting souls when:
* Killing a Wobster while it is on land.
* Something alive perishes from spoiling while in the player’s inventory.
* Cooking something alive.
-
Fixed Toadstool’s Sporecaps from managing to get on top of ponds.
-
Fixed boats not saving their velocity resulting in them to be at rest on load.
- Boats saved before the patch will be at rest on load but will preserve velocity after saving.
-
Fixed all spiders and Naked Mole Bats ignoring earthquakes for real this time.
-
Art
- Fixed Dangling Depth Dweller’s cheeks and mouth colouring.
- Fixed Celestial Crown disappearing on Wes during the custom inspection animations.
- Adjusted colour tones for the Library Placard and the Walnut Bookstack to match up with the other existing walnut items.
-
Crashes
- Fixed cases with the Pirate Stash stashing disappearing entities.
Notes for Modders
* Fixed Berry Bush variant 2 going invisible if it is in the disease state.
- Added back diseased build for the Grass Gekko.
- Moved all diseased assets from ANIM to PKGREF so they are not loaded into memory at runtime for the base game.
Changed files in this update