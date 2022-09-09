 Skip to content

GALAHAD 3093 update for 9 September 2022

Update 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Economy Changes

  • Unlock Points (UP) are now awarded every match - 1 for a Tie/Loss, 2 for a Win

  • The Unlock Point (UP) bulk purchase bundle award option will now show more frequently, and at least every 4 matches

  • Increased the chances to get a free Unlock Point award at the end of match

  • Supply Caches now always drop at least 1 Unlock Point

  • Reduced the Unlock Point (UP) cost of every Lance Variant

    • Early Lance Variants have had their costs reduced the most, some are as low as 1-3 UP
    • This makes experimentation with different Lance Variants more viable
    • You will be refunded the difference if you have already purchased Variants that have been reduced in cost.

Other Changes

  • There is now a novice player matchmaking pool for those finished with live practice but are still under level 12

  • Knight voice over now has its own volume slider

  • Deploy button in Armory much more prominent

  • Deploy and in-game map icons maintain scale when zooming in/out

  • The number of players has been removed as a criteria for a Qualified Match

    • A qualified match now only has the requirement that you've played over 50% of the match based on total match time

Balance Changes

Lance Variants

  • MVP prerequisite reduced or given an alternative prerequisite on early Lance Variants

  • Draco Mk III (Light)

    • Added T2 universal mod slot

  • Hydra Mk III (Light)

    • Increased armor from 4500 to 4750

  • Twister Mk III (Medium)

    • Added T2 universal mod slot

  • Meteor Mk II (Medium)

    • Increased armor from 7000 to 7250

  • Meteor Mk III (Medium)

    • Increased armor from 7000 to 7500

  • Fortress Mk III (Heavy)

    • Added T2 universal mod slot

  • Ironside Mk III (Heavy)

    • Increased armor from 9000 to 9500

  • Thunderwall (Heavy)

    • Increasing shield recharge speed from 100 to 125

  • Avarice Mk III (Super Heavy)

    • Added T2 universal mod slot

  • Obsidian Mk III (Super Heavy)

    • Increased armor from 7500 to 8000

  • Flare (Super Heavy)

    • Added T5 universal mod slot
Weapons
  • Pikes
  • Decreased projectile damage from 140 to 130
  • Increased projectile spread from uncharged shot by about 30%
  • Decreased projectile spread from fully charged shot by about 25%
  • Corvus (Repair Drone)
  • Decreasing time between deploys from 30 to 20 seconds
  • Increasing reload time from 60 to 75 seconds
  • Falcon (Machine Gun Drone)
  • Decreasing time between deploys from 30 to 20 seconds
  • Increasing reload time from 60 to 75 seconds

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some usability issues with Lance Variant list pop up in Armory
  • Fixed some usability issues with Module/Variant purchase popup
  • Fixed a bug where you sometimes didn't leave voice channels when disconnecting from a match
  • Continual Power System description text updated to match actual behavior
  • Fixed a bug with Spawn map zooming/panning correctly on some maps
  • Fixed a bug where "Read More" button needed to be clicked twice to view full news items
  • Fixed comet debris to have the correct landing field

