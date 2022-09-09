Economy Changes
-
Unlock Points (UP) are now awarded every match - 1 for a Tie/Loss, 2 for a Win
-
The Unlock Point (UP) bulk purchase bundle award option will now show more frequently, and at least every 4 matches
-
Increased the chances to get a free Unlock Point award at the end of match
-
Supply Caches now always drop at least 1 Unlock Point
-
Reduced the Unlock Point (UP) cost of every Lance Variant
- Early Lance Variants have had their costs reduced the most, some are as low as 1-3 UP
- This makes experimentation with different Lance Variants more viable
- You will be refunded the difference if you have already purchased Variants that have been reduced in cost.
Other Changes
-
There is now a novice player matchmaking pool for those finished with live practice but are still under level 12
-
Knight voice over now has its own volume slider
-
Deploy button in Armory much more prominent
-
Deploy and in-game map icons maintain scale when zooming in/out
-
The number of players has been removed as a criteria for a Qualified Match
- A qualified match now only has the requirement that you've played over 50% of the match based on total match time
Balance Changes
Lance Variants
-
MVP prerequisite reduced or given an alternative prerequisite on early Lance Variants
-
Draco Mk III (Light)
- Added T2 universal mod slot
-
Hydra Mk III (Light)
- Increased armor from 4500 to 4750
-
Twister Mk III (Medium)
- Added T2 universal mod slot
-
Meteor Mk II (Medium)
- Increased armor from 7000 to 7250
-
Meteor Mk III (Medium)
- Increased armor from 7000 to 7500
-
Fortress Mk III (Heavy)
- Added T2 universal mod slot
-
Ironside Mk III (Heavy)
- Increased armor from 9000 to 9500
-
Thunderwall (Heavy)
- Increasing shield recharge speed from 100 to 125
-
Avarice Mk III (Super Heavy)
- Added T2 universal mod slot
-
Obsidian Mk III (Super Heavy)
- Increased armor from 7500 to 8000
-
Flare (Super Heavy)
- Added T5 universal mod slot
Weapons
- Pikes
- Decreased projectile damage from 140 to 130
- Increased projectile spread from uncharged shot by about 30%
- Decreased projectile spread from fully charged shot by about 25%
- Corvus (Repair Drone)
- Decreasing time between deploys from 30 to 20 seconds
- Increasing reload time from 60 to 75 seconds
- Falcon (Machine Gun Drone)
- Decreasing time between deploys from 30 to 20 seconds
- Increasing reload time from 60 to 75 seconds
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some usability issues with Lance Variant list pop up in Armory
- Fixed some usability issues with Module/Variant purchase popup
- Fixed a bug where you sometimes didn't leave voice channels when disconnecting from a match
- Continual Power System description text updated to match actual behavior
- Fixed a bug with Spawn map zooming/panning correctly on some maps
- Fixed a bug where "Read More" button needed to be clicked twice to view full news items
- Fixed comet debris to have the correct landing field
