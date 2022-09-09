Playtest Hotfix #1

Hello Moonbreakers!

Thank you all so much to everyone who has played so far and helped us to identify issues. We've just pushed our first hotfix:

Poor performance for 1440p to 4K resolutions and Ultra graphics mode

Gamepad input activating even when the option is disabled

Steam API being down preventing sign in

PvP type not defaulting to Public

Please keep sharing your fabulous feedback, ideas, paint jobs, and more! Join our Discord or post to Nolt.