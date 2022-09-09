 Skip to content

Moonbreaker Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Playtest Hotfix #1

Build 9487678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Moonbreakers!

Thank you all so much to everyone who has played so far and helped us to identify issues. We've just pushed our first hotfix:

  • Poor performance for 1440p to 4K resolutions and Ultra graphics mode
  • Gamepad input activating even when the option is disabled
  • Steam API being down preventing sign in
  • PvP type not defaulting to Public

Please keep sharing your fabulous feedback, ideas, paint jobs, and more! Join our Discord or post to Nolt.

  • the Moonbreaker team

