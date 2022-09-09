Playtest Hotfix #1

Hello Moonbreakers!
Thank you all so much to everyone who has played so far and helped us to identify issues. We've just pushed our first hotfix:
- Poor performance for 1440p to 4K resolutions and Ultra graphics mode
- Gamepad input activating even when the option is disabled
- Steam API being down preventing sign in
- PvP type not defaulting to Public
Please keep sharing your fabulous feedback, ideas, paint jobs, and more! Join our Discord or post to Nolt.
- the Moonbreaker team
