 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside Her (bedroom) update for 9 September 2022

Art Pack v1.0.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9487587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was missing a sketch and a girl's CG (the pumpkin one), so the DLC has been updated.

Hentai Room Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1292492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link