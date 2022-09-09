Curse of Black Bone 1.1 Girl/Girl Bonus Scene Content Update

This major content update to Curse of Black Bones adds a bonus girl/girl and solo Shona pirate appearance scene released today. This now adds the first all female NSFW scene to our game and features this all new character that could previously only be seen in teaser pre-release image content. We are sharing 2 high resolution fully animated sequences as new bonus content to all customers that have purchased the retail release of Curse of Black Bone.

Many players of the game were suggesting that the total finish time of the game is too short, so we have been able to add this scene aboard the 'Salty Wench' Warship that can be found between the unlocking of Anne Bonny taking the helm as captain of the ship and reaching the promised land of the planation scene.

Upon allying the update, this bonus scene must be completed in order to reach the plantation and to finish the game. This additional scene will add a some overall playtime to extend the shortest possible path of players reaching the final scene of the game.