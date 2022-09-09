Changelist for version 0.150c

STRUCTURE EDITOR FIXES & TWEAKS

Fixed Update Footprint not being undoable

Fixed maximum joint counter

Removed shortcut key for Center All in the structure editor

Changed wedge skew toggle to Control+W instead of Control+D

Removed Reset Cam from Structure Mode because it was not useful

Fixed Orientation checkbox not toggling correctly

Added objective outline offset to structure data (custom per structure instead of using BRIDGE flag)

Fixed Add At Mouse not hitting the ground in the structure editor

Disable Cam button in non-3D views, behaves same as Normal

Don't load color palette from editor level

Fixed Extrude from wedge was 2x longer than it should have been

Fixed Q (Fast Move) not being axis-aligned

Fixed Select All not creating the handle

Fixed F focusing on old selection instead of everything (with nothing selected)

Fixed F not doing anything in FREE mode

Added a Snap Size and Snap Position (below Reset Rotation)

Added buttons for tutorial videos to the editor hub menu (future ones disabled)

Added some confirmation to New Structure?

Fixed MirrorX/Y/Z having the wrong orientation for rotated & wedge blocks

Fixed "Select Intersecting" so it ignores wedge blocks

Fixed Select Non-Standard so it uses the size of the block, not it's axis-aligned bounding box

Fixed a few missing localization entries

Removed unnecessary warning about ground