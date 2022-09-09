STRUCTURE EDITOR FIXES & TWEAKS
Fixed Update Footprint not being undoable
Fixed maximum joint counter
Removed shortcut key for Center All in the structure editor
Changed wedge skew toggle to Control+W instead of Control+D
Removed Reset Cam from Structure Mode because it was not useful
Fixed Orientation checkbox not toggling correctly
Added objective outline offset to structure data (custom per structure instead of using BRIDGE flag)
Fixed Add At Mouse not hitting the ground in the structure editor
Disable Cam button in non-3D views, behaves same as Normal
Don't load color palette from editor level
Fixed Extrude from wedge was 2x longer than it should have been
Fixed Q (Fast Move) not being axis-aligned
Fixed Select All not creating the handle
Fixed F focusing on old selection instead of everything (with nothing selected)
Fixed F not doing anything in FREE mode
Added a Snap Size and Snap Position (below Reset Rotation)
Added buttons for tutorial videos to the editor hub menu (future ones disabled)
Added some confirmation to New Structure?
Fixed MirrorX/Y/Z having the wrong orientation for rotated & wedge blocks
Fixed "Select Intersecting" so it ignores wedge blocks
Fixed Select Non-Standard so it uses the size of the block, not it's axis-aligned bounding box
Fixed a few missing localization entries
Removed unnecessary warning about ground
Instruments of Destruction update for 9 September 2022
Changelist for version 0.150c
