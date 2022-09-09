 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 9 September 2022

Dark UI and now Light UI too

Build 9487502 · Last edited by Wendy

Draw Above Layer replaced with Light UI.
Draw Below Layer replaced with Dark UI.

The yellow text color is now a changeable color variable.

(Engine I'm using has recieved an update).

