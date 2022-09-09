Share · View all patches · Build 9487430 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

I did my best to get a quick hotfix out.

What is fixed:

Blue bit in the curtain room is gone

you can not correctly pickup the "odd dress"

using magic items will make you invulnerable for a short moment so nothing can glitch you out

door in new garden room to exit is now fixed

items fixed in new water room

can't run with modern controls should be fixed now

Bugs I'm aware of that will be fixed next time:

rapid flickering controls menu when you try to push left or right on keyboard

some dresses in shop not accessible with old save(?)

first boss battle glitched? he spawns outside his machine and can't die?

Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you all for the bug reports so far!