Share · View all patches · Build 9487290 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

YeYa,

Happy Veg out Crew.

We have a new character to choose. Tommy the tomato has been added to the lineup.

Though we are still working his ultimate ability, you can choose him and play through with him also.

Plus, there are a few more additional changes as noted below:

New weapons to the Lava stage, Chopping board and Pizza cutter.

New sfx for weapon hits, enemy hits and some more refined sounds.

Have added the ability to start at any stage, makes it easier to test for now.

So there you have it. Go on and get Vegging.