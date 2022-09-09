 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PITCHvr VISION home update for 9 September 2022

Rev 18 improvements and release of arm slot DLCs

Share · View all patches · Build 9487270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PITCHvr Vision Rev 18 released. Includes:

  1. Improvements to pitcher avatar especially finger positions.
  2. Changed graphics for pitch release point and the tunnel zone to improve player recognition. Changed from checkboard to circular targets.
  3. Changed the "arrow" graphics on the balls (when selected by the user) to better indicate the spin of the various pitches.
  4. The build also includes release of three new Extended DLCs (High School, College and Pro) that include various pitcher are slots (overhand, side arm and submarine).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993771
  • Loading history…
Depot 2051350
  • Loading history…
Depot 2051351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link