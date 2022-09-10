SiNKR 2 Mult-Step Undo

Hey Everyone,
I pushed a big update to SiNKR 2 today from changes backported from SiNKR 3! Mult-step undo is the biggest one. Here is the full list:
- Multi-step undo including undo past level failure and level reset
- Keyboard and controller mapping, including new bindings for next level
Nand previous level
B
- Level selector zoom in/out controls
- Engine updates bring UI refinements, color grading, and dithering
I'm currently working to push these same changes to the original SiNKR. Let me know what you think. Thanks!
Changed files in this update