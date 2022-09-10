 Skip to content

SiNKR 2 update for 10 September 2022

SiNKR 2 Mult-Step Undo

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

I pushed a big update to SiNKR 2 today from changes backported from SiNKR 3! Mult-step undo is the biggest one. Here is the full list:

  • Multi-step undo including undo past level failure and level reset
  • Keyboard and controller mapping, including new bindings for next level N and previous level B
  • Level selector zoom in/out controls
  • Engine updates bring UI refinements, color grading, and dithering

I'm currently working to push these same changes to the original SiNKR. Let me know what you think. Thanks!

