SiNKR 2 Mult-Step Undo

Hey Everyone,

I pushed a big update to SiNKR 2 today from changes backported from SiNKR 3! Mult-step undo is the biggest one. Here is the full list:

Multi-step undo including undo past level failure and level reset

Keyboard and controller mapping, including new bindings for next level N and previous level B

and previous level Level selector zoom in/out controls

Engine updates bring UI refinements, color grading, and dithering

I'm currently working to push these same changes to the original SiNKR. Let me know what you think. Thanks!