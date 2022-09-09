Update Notes v0.1.11

General vehicle changes:
- Increased the angle threshold for getting a landing boost
- Increased landing boost speed penalty at poor landing angles
Vehicle specific changes:
-
Boost
- Slightly reduced handling during spin dive
- Increased camera responsiveness
-
Agility
- Renamed Acceleration vehicle to "Agility"
- Slightly reduced overall ground traction
- Reduced drift turn acceleration by 12.5%
-
Flight
- Renamed Air vehicle to "Flight"
- Increased camera responsiveness
-
Torque
- Increased drifting traction
- Increased quick turn acceleration by 15%
- Increased air acceleration by 4%
- Increased turn speed by 12%
- Increased camera responsiveness
Map Changes:
-
Sonic Dive
- Flattened out track to make edge boosting easier/more consistent
-
Hybrid
- Increased size of first two heal regions
-
Infernal Road
- Adjusted mine positions
- Removed a patch of lava
Changed files in this update