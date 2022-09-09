 Skip to content

Turbo Force Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Update Notes v0.1.11

General vehicle changes:

  • Increased the angle threshold for getting a landing boost
  • Increased landing boost speed penalty at poor landing angles

Vehicle specific changes:

  • Boost

    • Slightly reduced handling during spin dive
    • Increased camera responsiveness

  • Agility

    • Renamed Acceleration vehicle to "Agility"
    • Slightly reduced overall ground traction
    • Reduced drift turn acceleration by 12.5%

  • Flight

    • Renamed Air vehicle to "Flight"
    • Increased camera responsiveness

  • Torque

    • Increased drifting traction
    • Increased quick turn acceleration by 15%
    • Increased air acceleration by 4%
    • Increased turn speed by 12%
    • Increased camera responsiveness

Map Changes:

  • Sonic Dive

    • Flattened out track to make edge boosting easier/more consistent

  • Hybrid

    • Increased size of first two heal regions

  • Infernal Road

    • Adjusted mine positions
    • Removed a patch of lava

