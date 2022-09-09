Quick Hotfix addressing some stupid small things.

While working HARD on the WildLife update, I also push this Hotfix:

So upon watching some Content Creators I noticed the follwoing things and fixed/added the following:

Food Cans no longer require Level 4 to consume. (This was an error from the start anyway)

When you sleep your Fatigue used to get updated with amount_of_SleepHours x 10 this has been updated to amount_of_SleepHours x 20 so now you get twice as much, which is way more realistic! :)

When you Sleep the weather also changes now to another Random Weather Type. (So you could sleep through Snowy and Colder weather if you don't have anythign to manage your perceived Temp yet)

Disabled Dmage Text > The orange text that appears when you hit something is disabled cause it's misleading, it shows up even if you're not actually hitting something.

Disabled random respawn location in radius for Stick-Saplings. (They spawned halfway in the air..)

Also a Thank you to user Pleabad in our Discord for getting us very useful information on the Map - Audio bug that somehow stops all ambient sound.

For now reloading from teh MAin menu is still your best option, we're still looking into viable ways of fixing!