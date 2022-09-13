 Skip to content

Aliens: Fireteam Elite update for 13 September 2022

AFE: HARDCORE AND PATHOGEN PATCH 1.0.5.101883

Build 9487061

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 1.0.5.101883

We have made the following changes:

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
  • Fixed an issue where the P.649 HEL could sometimes get stuck when firing rapidly.
ACHIEVEMENTS
  • Made a fix to the "I Can't Lie about your Chances" trophy that impacted some PS5 players.
CHALLENGE CARDS
  • Adjusted the Synthetic Backup Challenge Card by removing Synth Wardens.
  • PATHOGEN: Unpredictable Mutations and Pathogen Swarm can now be obtained when completing any Promise of a Flower mission.
COSMETICS
  • Made a fix to the Feminine Gunner Expedition Suit.
  • Added the Shielded Helmet and the Specialist Shielded Helmet to Park's Armory.
ENVIRONMENT
  • PATHOGEN: Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck in Promise of a Flower: Strike
UI
  • Adjusted how the XP bar displays at the end of Hardcore Mode missions.
  • Fixed an issue where the EVI-87 Zvezda Plasma Rifle was showing that it was compatible with the Medium Magazine in Park's Armory.
GENERAL
  • Fixed some crashes.
  • Hardcore characters are now included in Steam cloud saves.

