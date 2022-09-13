AFE: HARDCORE AND PATHOGEN PATCH 1.0.5.101883

PATCH 1.0.5.101883
We have made the following changes:
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- Fixed an issue where the P.649 HEL could sometimes get stuck when firing rapidly.
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Made a fix to the "I Can't Lie about your Chances" trophy that impacted some PS5 players.
CHALLENGE CARDS
- Adjusted the Synthetic Backup Challenge Card by removing Synth Wardens.
- PATHOGEN: Unpredictable Mutations and Pathogen Swarm can now be obtained when completing any Promise of a Flower mission.
COSMETICS
- Made a fix to the Feminine Gunner Expedition Suit.
- Added the Shielded Helmet and the Specialist Shielded Helmet to Park's Armory.
ENVIRONMENT
- PATHOGEN: Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck in Promise of a Flower: Strike
UI
- Adjusted how the XP bar displays at the end of Hardcore Mode missions.
- Fixed an issue where the EVI-87 Zvezda Plasma Rifle was showing that it was compatible with the Medium Magazine in Park's Armory.
GENERAL
- Fixed some crashes.
- Hardcore characters are now included in Steam cloud saves.
Changed files in this update