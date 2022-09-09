I updated the Dragunov Model and animations in this patch.
It now looks and feels much better.
Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 9 September 2022
Small Patch: Weapon Model Changed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
"Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident"-Depot Depot 657481
Changed files in this update