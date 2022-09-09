- Languages: The first multilingual version is ready. This will be extended in the course of updates. The translation can be configured.
- Gameplay: The possibility to rename things was added
- Gameplay: The possibility to use the stove for baking. Recipes and further possibilities will be extended in the course of updates.
- Bugfix: Room lamps were not displayed after saving.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 9 September 2022
Update 0.17.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
