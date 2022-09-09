 Skip to content

Sex and the Furry Titty 2: Sins of the City update for 9 September 2022

Match 3 freezing fixes and typo corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 9486817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some of the freezes happening in match-3 games, namely, after using the Free Move booster and after matching multiple 4-in-a-row bonus items should be fixed.

Some typos in Party, Maid and Date stories are fixed.

