Entropy : Zero 2 v1.0.1
Today we're releasing a small patch for EZ2. This patch addresses some odd bits and enables Steamcloud for save data.
Changelog
- Misc - Enabled Steamcloud for save data.
- Misc - Merged addon 2852734646 - Restores broken Combine Soldier savage 3650 lines.
- Assets - Fixed missing texture on SLAM viewmodel lights.
- Assets - Added reload sound for c0_1 pistol. New map sound override script required.
- Assets - Created new arm mesh for the Cold Signal weapons, with new texture/materials.
- Assets - Fixed missing texture for pulse pistol and AR2 muzzleflash when on low texture settings.
- Assets - Stunstick outside of c0 uses Bad Cop's arms.
- Credits - Updated credits.
- Credits - Added a new section for Workshop Contributors. These are workshop addons we are merging with the base game.
- Merged workshop addon - Fix Combine Soldier idle lines.
- Merged workshop addon - Counter-Strike Monitor Fix.
- Merged workshop addon - Envmapfresnel on L4D cars.
