Entropy : Zero 2 update for 10 September 2022

Entropy : Zero 2 v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9486722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we're releasing a small patch for EZ2. This patch addresses some odd bits and enables Steamcloud for save data.

Changelog

  • Misc - Enabled Steamcloud for save data.
  • Misc - Merged addon 2852734646 - Restores broken Combine Soldier savage 3650 lines.
  • Assets - Fixed missing texture on SLAM viewmodel lights.
  • Assets - Added reload sound for c0_1 pistol. New map sound override script required.
  • Assets - Created new arm mesh for the Cold Signal weapons, with new texture/materials.
  • Assets - Fixed missing texture for pulse pistol and AR2 muzzleflash when on low texture settings.
  • Assets - Stunstick outside of c0 uses Bad Cop's arms.
  • Credits - Updated credits.
  • Credits - Added a new section for Workshop Contributors. These are workshop addons we are merging with the base game.
  • Merged workshop addon - Fix Combine Soldier idle lines.
  • Merged workshop addon - Counter-Strike Monitor Fix.
  • Merged workshop addon - Envmapfresnel on L4D cars.

