BOOOOOOOOOOBS update for 13 September 2022

Update 1.2.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9486701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added a bonus chapter to the game with 4 new match-3 levels to play, each with the beautiful Alice and her gorgeous body. You can look forward to brand new juicy renders as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087451
  • Loading history…
Depot 2087452
  • Loading history…
Depot 2087453
  • Loading history…
