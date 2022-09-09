[Public Test] Hotfixes & Adjustments - 09/09/2022

UPDATES & ADDITIONS
Localization & Voice
- Most of the language in the game has been re-written. This means that for now, the game will be available in English and in French. We plan to add more languages soon! You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
- Various corrections to French.
Maps & Generation
- Tutorial: We have corrected the very loud ambience volume in the tutorial zone. Sorry for the noise!
Equipment
- Neutrino-Gun: Due to player feedback we have greatly reduced the amount this weapon can fire before needing to recharge. (it will now use 2.5x more "charge ammo" to fire).
Gameplay & Balance
- Players should no longer be able to sprint through the vehicle walls while loading into a map.
BUG FIXES
Equipment
- Entity Analyzer: We have fixed multiplayer desync which could cause this equipment to have problems in multiplayer.
Maps & Generation
- Cemetery: The vehicle headlights will now work correctly.
- Barony: Several object corrections.
- Barony: Players should no longer get stuck underneath the carts (or fall through the map).
- Pianist Manor: Several object corrections.
- Bamboo Temple: Further corrections have been made to the entity pathfinding which should prevent the entity from getting stuck (or getting players stuck) on the wooden platforms.
- Camp: We have fixed a problem which allowed players to squeeze under the map... by running into a tree? Bizarre.
- Removed Herobrine
Changed depots in development branch