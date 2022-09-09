 Skip to content

Ghost Exorcism INC. update for 9 September 2022

[Public Test] Hotfixes & Adjustments - 09/09/2022

UPDATES & ADDITIONS

Localization & Voice

Maps & Generation

  • Tutorial: We have corrected the very loud ambience volume in the tutorial zone. Sorry for the noise!

Equipment

  • Neutrino-Gun: Due to player feedback we have greatly reduced the amount this weapon can fire before needing to recharge. (it will now use 2.5x more "charge ammo" to fire).

Gameplay & Balance

  • Players should no longer be able to sprint through the vehicle walls while loading into a map.

BUG FIXES

Equipment

  • Entity Analyzer: We have fixed multiplayer desync which could cause this equipment to have problems in multiplayer.

Maps & Generation

  • Cemetery: The vehicle headlights will now work correctly.
  • Barony: Several object corrections.
  • Barony: Players should no longer get stuck underneath the carts (or fall through the map).
  • Pianist Manor: Several object corrections.
  • Bamboo Temple: Further corrections have been made to the entity pathfinding which should prevent the entity from getting stuck (or getting players stuck) on the wooden platforms.
  • Camp: We have fixed a problem which allowed players to squeeze under the map... by running into a tree? Bizarre.
  • Removed Herobrine

