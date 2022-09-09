New Beta Update Brings Melee Weapons!

Greetings Crawlers!

I have just released a new update which has heavily focused on two things: ENDLESS CRAWLING AND A BRAND SPANKING NEW WEAPON: THE SCIMITAR

As it is two in the morning and I have to be up early please bear with me, I will upload the full patch notes this weekend.

To summarize, I completely rewrote how the dungeon generation algorithm works, so you can now crawl for fuggin ever. Who can make it to depth 100 first?

Also, everyone is now a dual wielding warrior with a scimitar to smash boxes and goblin buttholes.

I have gone through and fixed up the lighting and traps in every single nightmarish room which took me too long to admit, but the game is slowly looking better and better.

I have also increased the FOV of the camera slightly in the crawling phase so you can see more.

I have also added a couple of secret chests hidden in a room, lets see who finds them first!

Two things to note: I have buffed enemy damage the deeper you go in a dungeon, so that healing doesn't make you as invincible as before. I have also forgot what the second thing to note was so lets pretend it wasn't important.

I will update everyone this weekend with a full list of patch notes to outline all the new things in this patch. Oh I had to brick your saves, I am really sorry but since I had to rewrite a lot of code there wasn't much I could do 😦

Thanks again to everyone and I hope you have fun bonking buttholes!