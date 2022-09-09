Task Force 0.2.8.1499

This update adds mute functionality so players can block other players in the game. If you click the "mute" button on the "players" screen it will toggle whether a player is muted in your game. A "mute" command has also been added to the console to toggle muting.

The server create screen now has persistent saving. If you setup a map list or configure some of the server settings such as name, password, or friendly fire it will automatically save these settings if you leave the create screen and then come back.

We've been developing workshop support for dedicated servers as well. We have a few more things to test and should be including this in the next update.

It also adds support when creating a server for restricted game modes along with a default game mode for workshop items. If a workshop item has any restricted game mode tags, only those game modes will be available when adding the map to your map list. If the workshop item defines a default game mode it will automatically be checked when adding the map to your map list.

These tags can be added to your workshop items by using the --modes parameter with the upload command along with other parameters such as --name the set the formatted name of your workshop item or --default to signify that the first game mode listed in your custom game mode list should be automatically checked as the default game mode.

Here is an example console command for workshop mappers:

upload MyMapName C:\MyWorkshopFolder --name "My Map Name" --modes "demolition,respawn" --default