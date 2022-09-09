 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 9 September 2022

UPDATE V. 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9486499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE PATCH V 1.1.2 UPDATED ON STEAM [09/09/2022].

Added:

  • Added teaser of new content in fitxel zone.
  • Added map with location of bells and help in the final puzzle.
  • Changed teleport in the ruins for a direct entrance to the main world.
  • The green trampoline now has an animation when jumping on it.
  • Added characters in the speedrun podiums.
  • Added a new scene in the final cinematic.
  • Added "Skyboxes" to Angel in the credits.
  • Now appears a message when obtaining a missile that indicates how to equip it.
  • Created new mechanic of extra endings (These endings once obtained will unlock an icon in the save slot).
  • Added secret ending icon in the game slots.
  • Secret ending #1 now available.

Fixed:

  • Code optimization, now main worlds and larger levels should take less time to load.
  • Now the rotating glitches in the ruins do kill.
  • The ship doesn't accelerate as suddenly as before (and if it does, it will be much smaller).
  • Now the trampolines and fans have a lower part (visual).
  • Fixed a bug where the mask didn't look good in some occasions with the save slots.
  • Changed some texts of the final cinematic to fit better with the lore.
  • Changed some texts of the slides to better fit the lore.
  • Changed some texts of the loudspeaker of file 181.195 to better fit the lore.
  • Slides now last twice as long to make them easier to read.
  • Repositioned Augmented Speed text in arcade to make it read better.
  • Fixed texture bug in tutorial.
  • Fixed agrippa dialog in english.
  • Tutorial texts last 1 second longer.
  • Updated current speedrun champions in fitxel zone.

Changed files in this update

(Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
  • Loading history…
(macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
  • Loading history…
(Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link