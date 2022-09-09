UPDATE V. 1.1.2

UPDATE PATCH V 1.1.2 UPDATED ON STEAM [09/09/2022].
Added:
- Added teaser of new content in fitxel zone.
- Added map with location of bells and help in the final puzzle.
- Changed teleport in the ruins for a direct entrance to the main world.
- The green trampoline now has an animation when jumping on it.
- Added characters in the speedrun podiums.
- Added a new scene in the final cinematic.
- Added "Skyboxes" to Angel in the credits.
- Now appears a message when obtaining a missile that indicates how to equip it.
- Created new mechanic of extra endings (These endings once obtained will unlock an icon in the save slot).
- Added secret ending icon in the game slots.
- Secret ending #1 now available.
Fixed:
- Code optimization, now main worlds and larger levels should take less time to load.
- Now the rotating glitches in the ruins do kill.
- The ship doesn't accelerate as suddenly as before (and if it does, it will be much smaller).
- Now the trampolines and fans have a lower part (visual).
- Fixed a bug where the mask didn't look good in some occasions with the save slots.
- Changed some texts of the final cinematic to fit better with the lore.
- Changed some texts of the slides to better fit the lore.
- Changed some texts of the loudspeaker of file 181.195 to better fit the lore.
- Slides now last twice as long to make them easier to read.
- Repositioned Augmented Speed text in arcade to make it read better.
- Fixed texture bug in tutorial.
- Fixed agrippa dialog in english.
- Tutorial texts last 1 second longer.
- Updated current speedrun champions in fitxel zone.
Changed files in this update