Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.6)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Improved the tooltip of the window spawns and sniping spots

Lowered the agent orientation anticipation distance

Reduced the height of the loading progress bar

Tweaked the targeting heuristic to increase priority on close enemies

Undo/redo plan keeps the timeline at the same moment

Updated translations

Reduced build size

Fixes

Fixed characters sometimes not shooting visible enemies

Fixed the Breaching mission spawn orientation

Fixed the loading screen background in practice missions

Fixed the lower/upper storey setting labels

Fixed the rendering of the fields of view

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.