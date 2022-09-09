 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 9 September 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.6)

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Improved the tooltip of the window spawns and sniping spots
  • Lowered the agent orientation anticipation distance
  • Reduced the height of the loading progress bar
  • Tweaked the targeting heuristic to increase priority on close enemies
  • Undo/redo plan keeps the timeline at the same moment
  • Updated translations
  • Reduced build size

Fixes

  • Fixed characters sometimes not shooting visible enemies
  • Fixed the Breaching mission spawn orientation
  • Fixed the loading screen background in practice missions
  • Fixed the lower/upper storey setting labels
  • Fixed the rendering of the fields of view

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

