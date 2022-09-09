CAPITALISM 1.3 – 5x New Minigames

Greetings capitalists. Today a new update for 'CAPITALISM The action board game for one player' arrives. From the player feedback I've received since the game launched, the most requested feature has been more minigames! So here we go capitalists, you've asked for it and I'm here to provide. Let's have a look at the new minigames you're getting...

Portal

In Portal you must time your jump perfectly to fly through the portal and collect a prize. You can play it safe and aim for one of the wider shoots, or try and go right down the middle for a greater reward.

Gauntlet

This minigame introduces a new power-up mechanic. Once you collect the spinning double jump you can jump in the air twice, essential for navigating this tricky tower with spinning sticks of death.

The Pirate Bay

This is a large 2D platforming level, not dissimilar to the Lighthouse minigame, but with a pirate theme. It’s based off a level in Lion Quest Infinity, but as that game is in 3D it was fun to re-work some of those ideas from a 2D viewpoint. Plus as piracy is the enemy of capitalism it felt like a thematic fit. Watch out for the bandits!

Portal 2

The sequel to Portal, naturally it's called Portal 2. This minigame is more of a puzzle, although it requires some precision too. You must shoot yourself back and forth through the portal to build up the momentum to collect the prize. And yes, it is possible to complete this one, if you don't get it first time then you've just not worked out the trick yet.

Firing Line

This is a riff on the existing Bandits minigame. Here there's a row of bandits all lined up to take their shot at you. Fortunately you've got your gun too, so you can focus on shooting back or just trying to dodge their projectiles all together.

Aside from the minigames this update includes a few minor changes and bug fixes, but nothing significant.