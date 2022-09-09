Beta 1.0 is now available!

Greetings Alchemists!

The beta version of Alchemy Garden is now available on the main branch, which means entering the final stretch in terms of the project!

What is the difference between the Alpha and the Beta version?

Since its Early Access release in October 2019, Alchemy Garden has been in its Alpha phase. In this stage, the core of the game has been defined and developed.

Both the content and the stability have not been a priority since the game needed to have a good foundation.

During all this time many tests have been done, some mechanics have been liked more than others and your help with the feedback has been crucial to improve the game in all its aspects. I want to thank the entire community for your patience with all the changes that the project has undergone over the months.

Although I would like to continue adding new ideas and mechanics to the game, the project should not drag on forever, so I think it is necessary to move forward.

From now on we enter the Beta stage. This means that I am going to focus on making content for the game, ie: decorative objects for the house, the garden and new clothes. In addition, I will also prioritize bug fixes, balancing, in-game quality of life, languages, achievements, and trading cards.

These are the new features that the Beta version:

New potion crafting system.

The swamp area is available again. Totally redesigned, we can also buy a new house.

Totally redesigned, we can also buy a new house. Gameplay and economy balancing. Parameters for plant spawn in the environment, seed drop, energy cost, and all prices have been balanced.

Parameters for plant spawn in the environment, seed drop, energy cost, and all prices have been balanced. Added consumable fruits and potions. They will give us advantages in the game, replacing the level system.

They will give us advantages in the game, replacing the level system. Improved watering system. Now we can water several plants at the same time!

Now we can water several plants at the same time! Changes inside the main house.

New plants added.

Interface Improvements. The interface has been redesigned with a new color palette to better match the overall aesthetic of the game.

The interface has been redesigned with a new color palette to better match the overall aesthetic of the game. Improved Gamepad control.

Several bug fixes.

Will I lose my save game?

You will not lose your game, you can continue playing with your saved game from the Alpha version. However, I recommend starting a fresh game for the best possible experience, as you'll likely run into some compatibility issues.

How long will the Beta phase last?

At the moment there is no definitive release date, but I would like to finish the game by the end of this year.

Thank you

We have just entered the final stretch of the project and I want to thank the entire community again for all the support received during these years.

It seems like it was yesterday when I uploaded the first prototype of the game back in 2017, since then I have dedicated all these years of my life to doing it as well as possible and learning from the process, I hope I have lived up to it.

Have a nice day!

Rubén