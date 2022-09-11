UPDATE 11/09

 Skip to content

My Garage update for 11 September 2022

11/09

Added trailer top for big trailer
Item falling through fix
Items that fall through ground will be checking if they are above ground and if not will return.
Fixed car sometimes triggering lift to become loose (as it thinks it is in car for transporting)
now it will be transportable only in trailer

