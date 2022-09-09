War Brokers v477 Update

War Brokers v477
- New weapon, Semi-auto Sniper!!!
- Squads can now be created/assigned in game.
- Slider values can be input precisely in settings [Community suggestion]
- Cooldown timer is displayed when changing nick [Community suggestion]
- Toggle Pomp's mod with the P key [Community suggestion]
- Fixed collision bug in Dungeon map [Community bug report]
- Fixed another bug where BGM and Air Strike could be activated on Cologne map. [Community bug report]
- Players don't disappear anymore for a second when leaving a vehicle. [Community bug report]
- Added map name to leaderboard [Community suggestion]
- Update spawn points on Tomb [Community suggestion]
- Update capture point flag positions on Remagen [Community suggestion]
- Updated capture point flag positions on other maps to account for new capture point game play.
