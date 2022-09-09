 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 9 September 2022

War Brokers v477 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9486278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v477
2022-09-09

  • New weapon, Semi-auto Sniper!!!
  • Squads can now be created/assigned in game.
  • Slider values can be input precisely in settings [Community suggestion]
  • Cooldown timer is displayed when changing nick [Community suggestion]
  • Toggle Pomp's mod with the P key [Community suggestion]
  • Fixed collision bug in Dungeon map [Community bug report]
  • Fixed another bug where BGM and Air Strike could be activated on Cologne map. [Community bug report]
  • Players don't disappear anymore for a second when leaving a vehicle. [Community bug report]
  • Added map name to leaderboard [Community suggestion]
  • Update spawn points on Tomb [Community suggestion]
  • Update capture point flag positions on Remagen [Community suggestion]
  • Updated capture point flag positions on other maps to account for new capture point game play.

War Brokers BETA PC Depot 750471
