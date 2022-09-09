VAIL 0.7.86 Patch Notes

As always, everyone here at AEXLAB is grinding and crushing it with more bug fixes, map changes, and general performance improvements. With every week we are hitting new milestones, performant and gameplay wise, and we couldn't thank our community enough for reporting issues and giving us invaluable feedback to guide VAIL in a direction you all love. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Patch Notes

Changes

• Reduced the time it takes for nameplates to ease in once being hidden from aiming down sight

• Added in a new spawn in effect and sound

• Server name can now be seen above the scoreboard

• Added a prompt to allow the user to choose to go to the Social Hub when leaving a game

• Improvements for casters

• New falling/landing animations

• Feet sliding when strafing/running has been reduced immensely

Map Changes

• Khidi - General triangle reduction pass on the entirety of the map

• Khidi - LOD optimization pass

• Khidi - Adjusted the culling on Reyab Spawn rocks

• Khidi - Adjusted and fixed incorrect casting shadows around the map

• Khidi - Adjusted the planting area of Site-B to ensure the Artifact Scanner can be planted

• Khidi - Adjusted LODs on AC units to not suddenly pop from a close distance

• Khidi - Adjusted LODs on Cyprus trees to not suddenly pop from a close distance

• Khidi - Adjusted LODs on garbage in Alley to not suddenly pop from a close distance

• Khidi - Removed visual black splotches in REYAB spawn

• Khidi - Minor adjustments to water and its reflections

• Khidi - Background buildings are no longer floating

• Khidi - Increased the visual fidelity of the materials on wharf walls

• Khidi - Patched light map issues on Skatepark cover

• Khidi - General update to the geometry of Retail

• Khidi - Landscape near Mid maze before Site-A entry no longer feels unnatural to traverse on due to a collision update

• Khidi - Tarp in Skatepark now has proper penetration due to a physical material update

• Khidi - Updated collision on tarps to prevent holes in them from blocking bullets

• Khidi - Removed visual seam on wall entering Skatepark from Club

• Khidi - Removed visual seam when entering Bunker from Club

• Khidi - Removed visual seams on all containers

• Khidi - Adjusted the Artifact border on Site-B to appear more accurate

• Khidi - Raised the Artifact border on Site-A which appeared to low

• Khidi - Removed remaining rebar on Site-B

• Khidi - Adjusted kill volume in REYAB spawn to not be so aggressive

• Khidi - Removed huge seam in Maze walls near bridge

• Khidi - Adjusted collision on cover in Cave to prevent players from walking through it

• Volt - There is no longer any unintended geometry clipping into Tunnel entry

• Volt - There is no longer a hole in the landscape near Tunnel entry

• Volt - Patched Z-fighting on tunnel pillar near the doorway

• Volt - Optimized the Bunker stairs with a material reduction

• Volt - Adjusted and fixed floating/invisible walls in spawns

• Volt - Adjusted blocking volumes around the map to be less aggressive/more realistic

• Volt - Patched more spots players could escape the map with jump pads

• Maar - Metal in upper Catwalk now has the correct physical materials

• Maar - Added missing corner wall in Map Room

• Maar - Adjusted lighting and reflection captures on Site-B

• Maar - Removed visual seam on the wall when entering Armory

• Maar - Removed gap/seam in Underpass

• Maar - Patched all pixel peaks with crates in upper Catwalk

• Maar - Patched pixel walk from Catwalk stairs

• Maar - Patched several spots players could get behind crates, out of bounds, or in advantageous spots

• Suna - Removed visual black spots in Hanger

• Miru - Adjusted the Colonist ART spawn points slightly

• Armory - Adjusted the collision on drawing boards to be more accurate and prevent players from clipping inside of it

• All maps - Added signage for Artifact game modes to ensure it is clear on which way to go to get to the Artifact zones

Bug fixes

• Scopes visually break sometimes on spawn when in left-handed mode

• Tablet always appears on left hand regardless of hand dominance settings while dead/spectating

• Opening tablet as left hand dominant slows movement speed while dead/spectating

• Cannot interact with tablet while dead/spectating while set to left-hand dominant

• Title sometimes crashes on respawn with a large playspace

• Teammate nameplates block vision when aiming down sights

• Teammate/enemy highlights show the incorrect colors for the following round after swapping teams

• Can artificially crouch while holding onto a ladder, but does not visually change for other players

• Throwing yourself from a zipline gives you more velocity to throw yourself up ladders

• Letting go of a magazine partially inserted in a gun and letting it despawn on TDM no longer allows the gun to accept magazines

• Magazine collisions are sometimes not visually correct across multiple clients

• Cannot leave social armory back to your personal armory