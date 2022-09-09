Update 0.6.1.1

New Town

The town got complete redesigned, adding new elements to the town.

New interaction system

Interactible objects (weapons, portals, events) now have a reworked interaction system which only allow one object to be interactible at the time. This should fix unexpected behaviour when a weapon drops in the range of a portal and is not interactible without triggering the portal.

Save System Rework

The complete save system got overhauled which should make it much less vulnerable to save file errors.

Items which are dropped in town are now saved and can be picked up also after switching to the skill tree or leaving through the town portal. Once your run is over also the town instance will be reset.

Increased the size of the merchant trade UI.

[Condition Damage] Fixed a bug which caused conditions on stacked skills not being applied equal to the amount of skill stacks.

Fixed a bug which prevented the gatekeeper exit doorways on the cave map from opening after the fight is completed.

Fixed type for pheonix staff.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!