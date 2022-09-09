-Fixed an issue where the signed note from the lunch lady would not show as collected after defeating her and picking it up
-Fixed a bug that occasionally causes a selected companion's health to not show on the hud.
-Fixed an issue causing companions to walk into walls instead of around them.
-Fixed a collision issue on the dentist's desk allowing the player to fall through it
-Fixed an issue where the keys cannot be picked up in the dentist level
-Updated HUD Layout to be less intrusive
-Deprecated and removed the minimap, Journal, and weapon labeling system
-Moved objectives menu to bottom right of screen
-Updated objectives image
-Fixed a bug where the prompt "Press E for companion to join" never goes away
Imaginari update for 9 September 2022
Imaginari 0.5B Changelog 9-9-22 12:35PM EST
