 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Munchies update for 15 September 2022

Vietnamese Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9486111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adding Vietnamese language support

Changed files in this update

DungeonMealTmp Content Depot 799641
  • Loading history…
DungeonMealTmp Depot Mac Depot 799642
  • Loading history…
Dungeon Munchies Win32 Depot 799643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link