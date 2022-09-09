Update #4 - Unreal Engine 5 & LOTS MORE

Wow, this year has flown by! And understandably you guys have been clamouring for an update (and some even thinking one won’t ever come). Well, it’s my absolute pleasure to finally put all that to rest with Update #4. This is a biggie.
Main Features
-
A completely new map utilizing Unreal Engine 5 technology
-
This is what took us so long – but we think it’s well worth it and we hope you’ll agree
-
Huge overhaul of Nessie’s behaviour creating a much scarier and omnipresent threat
-
Tons of new sounds creating a much more tense atmosphere and scarier Nessie
-
Swimming, so that falling into the water isn’t an immediate death sentence
-
New Tutorial level
-
Evidence collection is no longer about finding obscure spots but is now about completing minigames,
- including:
- Audio Minigame where you have to match up two wavelengths by controlling Amplitude and Frequency
- DNA Minigame where you have to lean left and right to keep your balance
- Replacement of the fishing net with an actual fishing rod you have to cast, hook fish with and reel in
Tweaks and bugfixes
- Removed the animation driven movement in the walking and replaced it with a more traditional movement driven animation method
- Added a colourblind mode and option to press e instead of press and hold to interact
- Increased the turning circle of the boat and made it dependant on speed for realism
- A bunch of fixes to prevent crashes
- Fixed Pong flickering for clients
- Made Pong throw up a game over screen instead of just kicking you out
- Made the Pong achievement work for clients
- Added a new animation for holding torch and now faces the correct way
- Made it so that the newspaper will appear showing progress when everybody dies
- Made the interaction much better at detecting when you stop looking at one object and look at another
- Slightly increased in-game mic volume
- Can now pan the map and the movement and zoom are stored for when you next open the map
- Tools will now rotate automatically to fill the inventory
- ‘Reset to Default’ will now actually reset to default
- New torch pose and much better torch light
Future Plans
Pending all the bug reports we’re inevitably going to get despite rigorous testing (please do report them before just refunding or leaving a review!) we finally feel satisfied with the basic game of Loch Ness and feel like this is where we should’ve been when we launched early access a year ago.
But we’re not done with Loch Ness – there’s so much more left for us to explore, so look forward to these coming soon:
- Unlockable upgrades to all your tools and a new, faster speedboat
- Two new areas to explore inspired by Urquhart Castle (you can already see the outside on the new map!) and Boleskine House – two haunted locations from the real-world Loch Ness
- Two new Nessie types with completely new routines, behaviours and powers
