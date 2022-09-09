 Skip to content

Heavy Works update for 9 September 2022

New excavator bucket models + Vehicle Color variations + Fixes

Heavy Works update for 9 September 2022 · Build 9486040

New excavator bucket models
Color variations added to Crane-Pickup-Excavator-Trailer
Rollers wobbly rear wheels fixed
Improved Entering of vehicles
Batterys attached to tools will stay attached on game save/load
Pickup truck Hitbox positions corrected
Bucket doubling up when attached on tutorial world Fixed

