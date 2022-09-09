Content Patch #16 -- More Music, Modding Features, and Languages

The game has been patched to add more music, languages, modding features, and to fix numerous bugs!
New Content
- Added language support for Turkish
- Added language support for Vietnamese
- Added 4 new songs by the game's composer that play during endless mode
- Added toggles under the audio menu to enable/disable playing of individual songs in normal mode and endless mode
- Made mods displayed in the Mods menu grouped by collapsible modpacks
- Made mods mass-toggleable by modpack
New Features
- Reduced the tooltip and selection font size to increase readability if the language is set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- [Modding] Added a "art_replacement" mod_type, which allows modders to replace the textures on multiple symbols and items with a single script file without modifying the symbol/item logic
- [Modding] Added an "inherit_description" variable to script files, which allows modders to use "inherit_effects" without having the existing symbol's/item's description appended to the modded description
- [Modding] Added a "saved_values" variable to symbols and items, which allows modders to add multiple values to symbols and items
- [Modding] Added a "sprite_after_anim" variable to symbols, which allows modders make symbols trigger effects if a symbols ends its animation on a specific sprite (this can be used to replicate the effect of a Gambler, for example)
- [Modding] Added a "cannot_be_disabled" variable to items, which allows modders make items unable to be disabled
- [Modding] Added a "symbols" effect_type, which allows modders to make symbols affect all other displayed symbols
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Buffing Capsule could animate buffed Empty symbols
- Fixed a bug where text could sometimes disappear at lower UI Scaling settings
- Fixed a bug where the Back button was scaled incorrectly on the Stats menu
- Fixed a bug where icons for Items in email tips were the incorrect size at higher UI Scaling settings
- Fixed a bug where multiple icons in emails were the incorrect size if the UI Scaling setting for Emails was set to 150%
- Fixed a bug where the icons for Removal Tokens, Reroll Tokens, and Essence Tokens were offset incorrectly if the UI Scaling setting for Inventory was set to 175%
- Fixed a bug where the symbols on the sides of the prompt for Credit Card and Credit Card Essence couldn't be added if overlapping an item
- Fixed a bug where multiple symbols could be added from the prompt for Credit Card and Credit Card Essence if the player clicked extremely quickly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where Bronze Arrow, Silver Arrow, Golden Arrow, Three-Sided Die, and Five-Sided Die couldn't have their additional animation sprites modified
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where symbols with a sprite resolution greater than 12x12 were being scaled as if they were 22x22 in tooltips
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where "counted_symbols" wasn't functioning properly if being used with "existing_symbol"
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where "one_time" was only working if also comparing a symbol's type or groups
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where Flush, Lemon, Goldilocks Essence, Undertaker Essence, Triple Coins Essence, Nori the Rabbit Essence, Lucky Cat Essence, Black Cat Essence, Black Suits Essence, Red Suits Essence, Cursed Katana Essence, Ricky the Banana Essence, Kyle the Kernite Essence, and Lefty the Rabbit Essence weren't functioning properly if their relevant symbols were modded
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where error messages weren't scaled correctly at multiple resolutions
Changed files in this update