Update 1.2.9

ADD: Special display characters for gamepad inputs

ADD: Campaign journal entry for immobilization event during Campaign Day map travel

ADD: Sub-menu for increasing a crewman's stats

ADD: Steam Deck default controller config now uses right trackpad to control mouse cursor

CNG: Moved game settings to its own menu tab in the in-game menu

CNG: Renamed "Acclimatized (Desert)" skill to "Acclimatized (Heat)"

CNG: If player is Ambushed, all enemy units automatically have their AI state set to Alert

CNG: More gradual gradient effects (by Vanagandr)

FIX: Crewmen now lose any old campaign skills when continuing into a new campaign

FIX: Time on Target skill now correctly requires target to be stationary

FIX: Char D1, D2, and D2 (Late) incorrectly had no radio

FIX: Player weapons that have already been fired will now be skipped when scrolling through ammo types / weapons (by Vanagandr)

FIX: Crash when player cancels Tutorial campaign from the Vehicle Selection menu

FIX: BMG for Jagdpanzer IV now operated by Loader, has 2 FP