 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Armoured Commander II update for 9 September 2022

Update 1.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9485995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADD: Special display characters for gamepad inputs
ADD: Campaign journal entry for immobilization event during Campaign Day map travel
ADD: Sub-menu for increasing a crewman's stats
ADD: Steam Deck default controller config now uses right trackpad to control mouse cursor

CNG: Moved game settings to its own menu tab in the in-game menu
CNG: Renamed "Acclimatized (Desert)" skill to "Acclimatized (Heat)"
CNG: If player is Ambushed, all enemy units automatically have their AI state set to Alert
CNG: More gradual gradient effects (by Vanagandr)

FIX: Crewmen now lose any old campaign skills when continuing into a new campaign
FIX: Time on Target skill now correctly requires target to be stationary
FIX: Char D1, D2, and D2 (Late) incorrectly had no radio
FIX: Player weapons that have already been fired will now be skipped when scrolling through ammo types / weapons (by Vanagandr)
FIX: Crash when player cancels Tutorial campaign from the Vehicle Selection menu
FIX: BMG for Jagdpanzer IV now operated by Loader, has 2 FP

Changed files in this update

Depot 1292021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link